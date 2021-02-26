TORONTO -- Ontario’s education minister is expected to make an announcement Friday morning from Queen’s Park.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be joined by Hamilton-area MPP Donna Skelly, who is also the parliamentary assistant to the minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

The announcement comes after Toronto, Peel Region and York Region joined the rest of the province in allowing students to return to school last week.

On Wednesday, eight schools in Toronto reported at least one COVID-19 case that has screened positive for a variant of concern.

Toronto's top doctor said she expects the city will start to see more cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 variants circulating in its schools.

“Certainly we expected that as schools returned to in-person learning we were expecting that we would see cases within those settings,” Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said.

“In light of the fact that there are variants of concern in the community, we expect and we should expect to see variants of concern within schools.”

At least 83 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in schools across Ontario Thursday. Health officials say 70 of those infections were found in students and 12 were found in staff members.

The details of one other confirmed case was not released by the province.

Right now, there are 430 schools in Ontario with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Eighteen of those schools are closed as a result.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will broadcast Lecce’s announcement live at 9:30 a.m.

With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman