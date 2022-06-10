Ontario driver fined after police spot fake licence plate

A Hamilton, Ont. driver has been fined after allegedly using a fake licence plate that appears as though it was hand drawn.

Hamilton police posted a photograph of the artist’s work on social media.

“It would have scored well in a Grade 10 art class,” police said, before adding that it “scored the driver a $110 fine” instead.

The fine was for confusing the identity of a plate.

Police have not released any further details about where or how they caught the driver.