Ontario couple feels 'world has been lifted' off their shoulders after $1M lotto win

An Ontario couple celebrated their million-dollar lottery win by dancing to the aptly named “If I Had $1,000,000” by the Barenaked Ladies.

Steven Taylor, 65, and Patti-Sue Cushenan, 63, of Hamilton, Ont., won a million-dollar Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on July 26 – their first ever big win.

Cushenan was checking their lotto tickets on OLG’s app in bed one morning, when she saw they won.

“I heard the winning jingle and shouted, ‘Steve, come in here!’ He double-checked our ticket and confirmed that we won $1 million,” Cushenan told OLG. “Then we celebrated with (the) Barenaked Ladies song ‘If I Had $1,000,000 and danced in the living room!”

When the couple shared the news with their family, they said they were all “overjoyed,” adding they are waiting to surprise their friends.

Cushenan and Taylor plan to travel with their winnings, making their way to Boston and Dallas in the U.S., and venturing out to Canada’s west coast to visit British Columbia. The couple also plan on sharing with their kids.

“I’m happy and full of emotion,” Cushenan said. “It feels like the whole world has been lifted off my shoulders.”

The winning ticket was bought from Big Bee Food Mart on Melvin Avenue in Hamilton.