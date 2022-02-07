The Doug Ford government is considering scrapping licence plate stickers for Ontario vehicles, sources say.

While the plan has not yet been finalized, it could save motorists up to $120 annually.

Sources said that eliminating licence plate stickers would cost the government $1 billion per year.

No timeline has been given for when renewal fees could be scrapped.

As of now, Ontario drivers must renew their expired licence plate stickers before Feb. 28.

The government has allowed people to use expired licence plate stickers since March 2020 to avoid people gathering in Service Ontario locations.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello and CP24's Cristina Tenaglia.