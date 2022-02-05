Ontario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.

At the start of the pandemic, the provincial government told residents that any identification cards that expired after March 2020 did not have to be renewed in an effort to keep people from gathering at Service Ontario locations.

Now that the COVID-19 situation has improved, the government is reinstating renewal requirements.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed to CTV News Toronto this week that most driver's licences that expired during the pandemic and haven't been renewed since must be done so by Feb. 28.

The Feb. 28 deadline is for Class G licence holders, the Ontario government said.

Novice licence holders – class G1, G2, M1 or M2 – will have until Dec. 31, 2022 to requalify for or upgrade their novice driver’s licence.

WHAT ELSE NEEDS TO BE RENEWED?

Driver's licences, licence plate stickers and other vehicle products must be renewed by Feb. 28, the government said.

In addition, if your Ontario Photo Card or Ontario Photo Health Card expired during the pandemic, it must also be renewed by Feb. 28.

People who have not renewed these products during the extended validity period will be required to pay the fee for previous years, in addition to the current year renewal fee.

Ontario has also temporarily waived requirements for people to renew their driver's licence in person, including for senior drivers, meaning it be done online.

For a full list of renewal deadlines and information, click here.