Ontario child-care rebates starting to roll out but program remains a 'patchwork'
Ontario child-care rebates starting to roll out but program remains a 'patchwork'
Parents in some parts of Ontario are already receiving rebates under the national $10-a-day child-care program while operators elsewhere can't apply yet to be part of the system, leaving a municipal patchwork of daycare pricing across the province.
Child-care operators in many communities have recently been able to start opting in and out of the program -- although some areas have yet to open the process -- and applications are steadily trickling in.
If that pace seems rather slow, keep in mind that Ontario was the last province to sign on to the program, said Carolyn Ferns, of the Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care.
"There's been kind of this message in Ontario that it's taking a long time for this to roll out," said Ferns, the group's public policy and government relations co-ordinator.
"But really, that's because we started so late .... In British Columbia and Nova Scotia, yeah, it took them six months to get this off the ground, but they started last July."
Some Ontario municipalities are much farther along than others.
In Greater Sudbury, seven of the region's 17 non-profit operators have signed on, as has its one for-profit operator, a spokesperson said. The municipality issued approvals for those eight child-care operators last week and rebates have started, Kelli Sheppard said.
Toronto, meanwhile, has 1,042 licensed child-care centres. As of Monday, 255 of the 729 non-profit operators in the city have applied, and 31 of the 313 for-profit centres have applied.
Five for-profit operators and four non-profit operators have already opted out, a spokesperson said.
Some municipalities, from Ottawa to St. Thomas in southwestern Ontario, are not yet taking applications.
In Peel Region, west of Toronto, the majority of operators have expressed interest in joining the program, but some are complaining about the process, which asks them to submit an "expression of interest" before getting details.
Ontario's rollout of the program has differed from other provinces' in part because child care is funded through municipalities, rather than directly by the province, experts say.
"One of the challenges, I think, with Ontario's role is that so much of this has been delegated to the municipality," said Adrienne Davidson, an assistant professor of political science at McMaster University with expertise in child-care policy.
"Rather than have a co-ordinated, centralized system or a co-ordinated messaging about what a deal looks like for every provider across the province, it's a bit of a patchwork."
Andrea Hannen, the executive director of the Association of Day Care Operators of Ontario, said it seems in the early stages as though municipalities want to negotiate agreements centre by centre. Both for-profit and non-profit members have concerns, she said.
"Child-care licensees would have a lot more confidence in the process if they were presented with a standard per diem rate and a standard contract," she said.
"It seems like if a centre signs on to the $10-a-day program, it's actually municipal bureaucrats who will be deciding when the centre will be able to replace toys, how much rent they'll be allowed to pay .... There's an awful lot of micromanagement of budgets."
Some for-profit operators and organizations representing them have been vocal about their concerns. That has sparked some backlash from advocates for a non-profit and public child-care system.
But Kim Yeaman, who runs a for-profit child-care centre in Innisfil, Ont., said her concerns are shared by many private operators, such as being able to pay the mortgage.
"People need to know that we are absolutely desperate to provide this for parents," she said. "But we can't do that and not pay our bills."
She also doesn't want to opt in for one year then have to opt out for the next. Despite her concerns, Yeaman said she is leaning toward applying, in part because it seems like her municipality of Simcoe County is trying hard to allay those fears.
When determining a centre's "base fees" on which to calculate the rebates, the county will include anything that was part of the program when Ontario signed the child-care deal, the municipality told operators. That includes features such as music classes, yoga and second-language instruction, as long as parents don't pay extra for them.
"The ($10-a-day) program is not intended to force programs to 'look the same,"' the county wrote in its program guidelines. "The uniqueness of the licensees in Simcoe County is valued."
Parents are set to get a 25 per cent initial rebate after their centre opts in, followed by another reduction at the end of the year to cut fees in half, on average. Fees will be lowered in subsequent years to get to an average of $10 a day by 2025.
In the first year, operators will be able to cover expenses deemed ineligible through the program, such as mortgage and property tax payments, with their remaining parent fees, the county noted. But it has raised operators' concerns about those costs with the provincial government for future years.
Ontario recognizes the valuable role for-profit operators play and will work to remove any roadblocks that come to light, the government says.
Grace Lee, a spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce, said the agreement "protects parental choice."
"We have met with many for-profit operators and have fought for them every step of the way, and will continue to advocate for them to the federal and municipal governments, so that all parents can benefit from these savings," she wrote in a statement.
Sharon Siriboe, the director of the Ontario Association of Independent Childcare Centres and who runs a child-care centre in Peel Region, said operators want more time beyond the Sept. 1 deadline to decide whether to be a part of the program.
"I'm hoping ... there is some sort of way that they could actually extend this deadline and give providers the chance to really ask the right questions," she said. "Then we can move forward as to let's make an informed decision."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Montreal
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
-
2 injured, no arrests after stabbing in Lachine
Two men are in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Lachine borough.
London
-
Sarnia police find handgun on the street
Sarnia police have seized a firearm after getting a call from a concerned citizen.
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
Manhunt underway for multiple suspects in brazen daylight jewellery store robbery in Lambeth
The suspects who fled prior to police arriving allegedly brandished guns and destroyed property upon entering the establishment.
Kitchener
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehicles
Provincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Sudbury woman recounts racist incident that led to 'physical altercation'
The victim of a racist incident in Greater Sudbury over the weekend is speaking out about what happened to her.
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
Ottawa
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Studying no-fare transit in Ottawa could cost city nearly $1M: Memo
Studying the effects and costs of providing permanent, no-charge transit in Ottawa could cost the city nearly $1 million, according to city staff.
-
'I feel landlocked': Accessible transit users call for more options in Ottawa
A weekend trip to Montreal came with an added $348 to the bill after Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren’t any accessible taxis operating in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
Pets perish in Erieau house fire
Two pets perished and damage is estimated at $200,000 after a house fire in Erieau on Monday.
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
Chance of showers in the region Tuesday
Temperatures will be feeling much more seasonal for the next couple of days in Windsor-Essex with slightly less humidity as well.
Barrie
-
Local farmers say heat is starting to impact crops
Although the hot and sunny weather makes for a great day at the beach, local farmers are hoping for rain as their crops are starting to feel the heat.
-
Orillia creates temporary municipal parking lot on Front Street
The City of Orillia plans to sign a lease agreement to accommodate more than 60 temporary parking spaces at 70 Front St. N.
-
Interest rate hike leaves uncertainty in Simcoe County
According to economists, key interest rates could jump three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
A Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boaters
Following the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
Winnipeg
-
Carjackings rising in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating two carjackings that took place over the weekend, with the city seeing a notable rise in carjackings over the last few years.
-
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
-
Senior left with 'life-altering' injuries following assault: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two people following a pair of assaults against seniors in the city, one of which left the victim with life-altering injuries.
Vancouver
-
B.C. business owner says ex-employee stole $200K, but RCMP won't pursue charges
The co-owner of a small business in Richmond, B.C., says a former employee stole more than $200,000 from them – but the RCMP won't pursue charges.
-
Popular pickleball a neighbourhood nuisance in South Surrey
The City of Surrey is moving pickleball play to a new location in Crescent Park, after receiving numerous complaints from angry residents.
-
'We cannot afford to continue as we are:' Canada's premiers call for feds to fund health care
For the first time since 2019 Canadian premiers are meeting in person in to discuss how to deal with a growing crisis in healthcare across the country.
Edmonton
-
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's release
An independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
-
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.