TORONTO -- The Ontario government has issued an emergency alert to all cellphones, televisions and radios warning that the province's stay-at-home order is now in effect.

The alert was issued at 10 a.m. on Thursday by Ontario's Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

"A stay-at-home order is in effect. Only leave home for essential purposes such as food, healthcare, exercise or work. It’s the law. Stay home, stay safe, save lives," the alert read.

The stay-at-home order began at 12:01 on Thursday morning and has been put in place by the Ford government to curb the spread of COVID-19 as it threatens to overwhelm the province’s healthcare system.

The order requires residents to stay home except for essential outings, such as accessing health care, shopping for groceries, or outdoor exercise.

The province has said there's no set definition for what is "essential" because everyone has their own unique circumstances and regional considerations.

There's no limit on how many times people can leave their homes per day, or on how long they can be out. Premier Doug Ford has urged people to use their "best judgment" in deciding whether to go out.

Confusion surrounding what Ontarians are allowed to do during the stay-at-home order prompted the provincial government on Wednesday to release a list of answers to the most-asked questions they have received since the measure was announced.

"A common theme is recognizing government's inability to implement a single set of restrictions that are perfectly responsive to the unique circumstances of every single Ontarian," a spokesperson for Ford said Wednesday. "How someone in downtown Toronto adheres to the stay-at-home order, where there is easy and immediate access to online shopping or a big-box retailer, will look very different than someone in a rural or remote area who relies on smaller, independent retailers, many of which are limited to curb-side pickup or delivery."

Ontario issues an emergency alert for the stay at home order. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/sJ8fcMAMCj — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) January 14, 2021

"As such, and as we have from the very outset of this pandemic, we will continue to rely on the best judgment of Ontarians as they stay at home as much as possible and only leave their homes for essential purposes."

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect for at least 28 days. Unless an outing is considered essential, Ontario residents are being ordered to stay home at all hours.

With files from The Canadian Press.