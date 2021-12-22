The Ontario government is introducing new COVID-19 supports to help businesses struggling through another round of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program, announced Wednesday in a news release, will allow eligible businesses to receive payments equalling about 50 per cent of property tax and energy costs they incur while capacity restrictions are in place.

“This will provide support to businesses that are expected to be most impacted financially by the requirement to reduce capacity to 50 per cent,” officials said in the release.

The program will open in mid-January of 2022, however the government says the payments will be retroactive to Dec. 19.

A full list of eligible businesses will be made available in January, the government says.

The government is also providing a six-month interest and penalty-free period to make payments for provincially administered taxes beginning Jan. 1 and lasting until July 1. Officials say this program will help “improve cash flows” for Ontario businesses.

The following taxes may be delayed by six months under the new program:

Employer Health Tax

Beer, Wine & Spirits Taxes

Tobacco Tax

Insurance Premium Tax

Fuel Tax

International Fuel Tax Agreement

Gas Tax

Retail Sales Tax on Insurance Contracts & Benefit Plans

Mining Tax

Race Tracks Tax

The province says this will provide up to $7.5 million in relief to about 80,000 Ontario businesses.

This is a breaking news story. Previous story follows.

Ontario is expected to announce economic supports for businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, CP24 has learned.

A spokesperson for Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told CP24 the provincial government will also be calling on the federal government to adjust their programs so that Ontario businesses can benefit from them.

Late last week, Ontario slashed capacity limits for most indoor settings to 50 per cent, including restaurants and bars, personal care services, retailers, and shopping malls. Restaurants and bars have also been ordered to close at 11 p.m., with the exception of take out and delivery service.

Last call for alcohol is now at 10 p.m.

The restrictions were announced amid new modelling that showed the Omicron variant rapidly spreading across the province.

Unlike in previous waves of the pandemic, no relief programs were announced at that time to help businesses that may be impacted.

The federal government, meanwhile, did pass a bill last week meant to help workers and businesses impacted by COVID-19 but the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said Tuesday that the bill is “limited in scope” and tens of thousands of struggling businesses will not qualify for support.

CFIB along with Restaurants Canada penned an open letter to premiers urging them to take action.

“With many public health officials ringing Omicron alarm bells across Canada, many small businesses are, once again, deeply affected. Most provinces have now announced a fresh round of restrictions, on top of the ongoing restrictions like vaccine passport requirements that exist across the country," the letter read.

"Even before Omicron fears, nearly two-thirds of small firms across Canada have not seen sales return to normal levels. And of this group, nearly a quarter report their business may fail within the next six months."

On Wednesday, the Chamber of Commerce, who represents about 60,000 members, also wrote an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also calling for more supports for businesses

“Nearly two years into this pandemic, it is imperative that any further public health restrictions that inhibit business activity are accompanied by targeted relief and support programs, including loan forgiveness and extensions on payment terms for small businesses,” Rocco Rossi, President of the Chamber of Commerce, wrote in the letter.

“Provincially, many targeted supports ended months ago, and federally, they have been greatly reduced, leaving businesses to fully absorb rising operating expenses, including rent and electricity.”

Many businesses are struggling amid “unprecedented cash flow constraints and uncertainty,” Rossi said, adding that no sector should be left behind as the country grapples with the spread of COVID-19.

The federal Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which gives $300 a week to those unable to work due to a lockdown, “is only available when a COVID-19 lockdown order is designated for your region,” according to the government’s website.

“Your region may be designated if the lockdown lasts for 14 days or more.”

Ontario’s auditor general said that pandemic programs for businesses in the province previously totalled about $11.2 billion, about a third of the funds earmarked for COVID-19 relief.