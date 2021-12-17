The Ontario government announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Friday due to the unprecedented spread of the Omicron variant.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new measures during a news conference on Friday, shortly after the province had confirmed more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all the new restrictions, which will come into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19.

REDUCED CAPACITY LIMITS

Ontario is introducing a 50 per cent capacity limit in the following indoor public settings:

  • Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs.
  • Personal care services
  • Personal physical fitness trainers
  • Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)
  • Shopping malls
  • Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms)
  • Indoor recreational amenities
  • Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities
  • Tour and guide services
  • Photography studios and services
  • Marinas and boating clubs

These limits do not apply to any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony.

Businesses or facilities will also need to post a sign stating the capacity limits.

NEW RULES FOR SOME NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES

  • In food establishments and event spaces, the number of people permitted to sit at a table will be limited to 10 people and patrons will be required to remain seated.
  • Bars and restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs will be required to close by 11 p.m. Take out and delivery will be permitted beyond 11 p.m.
  • Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers.
  • Food and/or drink services will be prohibited at sporting events concert venues, theatres, and cinemas; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.
  • The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings after 11 p.m.

GATHERING LIMITS SLASHED

  • The province is reducing social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.  