The Ontario government announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Friday due to the unprecedented spread of the Omicron variant.

Premier Doug Ford announced the new measures during a news conference on Friday, shortly after the province had confirmed more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of all the new restrictions, which will come into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19.

REDUCED CAPACITY LIMITS

Ontario is introducing a 50 per cent capacity limit in the following indoor public settings:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs.

Personal care services

Personal physical fitness trainers

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)

Shopping malls

Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms)

Indoor recreational amenities

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities

Tour and guide services

Photography studios and services

Marinas and boating clubs

These limits do not apply to any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony.

Businesses or facilities will also need to post a sign stating the capacity limits.

NEW RULES FOR SOME NON-ESSENTIAL SERVICES

In food establishments and event spaces, the number of people permitted to sit at a table will be limited to 10 people and patrons will be required to remain seated.

Bars and restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs will be required to close by 11 p.m. Take out and delivery will be permitted beyond 11 p.m.

Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers.

Food and/or drink services will be prohibited at sporting events concert venues, theatres, and cinemas; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings after 11 p.m.

GATHERING LIMITS SLASHED