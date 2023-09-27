Only 2 Toronto restaurants were awarded Michelin stars this year
Two more Toronto restaurants have been awarded prestigious Michelin stars.
At a special presentation held at History Wednesday night, Michelin revealed that a total of 82 restaurants would be featured in the guide, including 14 one-star restaurants.
“It is a pleasure to see how the dining scene continues to evolve, once again proving Toronto is a world-class dining destination,” Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullenac said in a pre-taped statement aired at the ceremony.
"This inspiring Toronto is also marked by its outstanding cosmopolitan dining scene as a destination with more than 20 different types of cuisine, leading chefs to create perfectly mastered menus full of authenticity," Poullenac added, saying this year's selection reveals the city's diverse cuisine scene from new hotspots to well-established restaurants.
Anonymous inspectors have been dining at various culinary establishments across the city, judging restaurants using a secret methodology. From there, restaurants are then assigned one, two or three stars based on their exceptional cuisine.
Only two restaurants were awarded one Michelin stars this year: Kappo Sato at 575 Mt. Pleasant Rd., and Restaurant 20 Victoria at 20 Victoria St.
Fewer than 500 restaurants worldwide are awarded two Michelin stars, and Sushi Maisaki Saito remains the sole restaurant in Toronto with that designation.
It’s rarer to earn a three-star honour, as just 140 restaurants across the globe have been bestowed.
Michelin gave various other esteemed awards outside of revealing what restaurants cracked the guidebook this year.
Quetzal, a Mexican restaurant which earned its first Michelin star in 2022, won the exceptional cocktails award for 2023.
David Schwartz and his team at Sunnys Chinese, located in Toronto’s Kensington neighbourhood, was recognized with the young chef award.
Marco Thompson of Osteria Giulia, a Michelin-star Italian restaurant helmed by Rob Rossi, was awarded the sommelier award for Toronto this year, while the front-of-house team at Restaurant 20 Victoria scored the outstanding service award.
Canada’s first-ever “Green Star” awards, which recognize restaurants for their sustainable practices, were given to Frilu and White Lily Diner.
Michelin also recognized returning recommended restaurants, which continued to impress their anonymous inspectors. Among the list include Aloette, Canoe, George, and Pai, among others.
The ceremony also recognized the twelve new recommended restaurants added to Toronto’s guide this year and the Bib Gourmand restaurants, both of which were revealed ahead of the ceremony. Bib Gourmands are appointed to high-quality establishments that can provide diners with two courses and a glass of wine (or dessert) for under $60.
With files from Hannah Alberga
