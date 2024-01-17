TORONTO
Toronto

One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Lotto Max
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.

Meanwhile, one of the 10 available $1 million Maxmillion prizes will go to two separate ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 19 will be an estimated $19 million.

