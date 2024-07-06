TORONTO
Toronto

    • One suspect in custody following assault at Tim Hortons in Mississauga

    Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon) Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
    Share

    Peel police are investigating after a man was assaulted at a coffee shop in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.

    Officers were initially called to the area of Derry and Rexwood Roads, east of Goreway Drive, for a stabbing.

    “It was an altercation between some parties at the nearby Tim Hortons,” Const. Tyler Morena said.

    While police initially said a man was located stabbed and taken to the hospital in stable condition, Morena clarified that the victim was treated at the scene and released.

    Meanwhile, police said a woman was apprehended as a result of the incident. There is no word on what charges, if any, will be laid.

    Officers were initially looking for a second male suspect, who was later located, and police said he was not involved in the incident.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News