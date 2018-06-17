

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A woman is without vital signs after a fire at a Scarborough apartment building.

The fire broke out inside a second floor unit at a building near Bellamy Road and Cedar Brae Boulevard at around 11 a.m.

According to police, the woman was located in a stairwell.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run and is currently in life-threatening condition.

The fire has since been knocked down and Toronto Fire Services investigators have been called to the scene.

Toronto Fire Services says that the building was not evacuated during the fire and that residents were told to shelter in place.

More to come…