One person seriously injured after shooting in Toronto east end

One person has been seriously injured after a shooting in Toronto's east end.

The incident took place around 8:00 p.m. near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No further information has been provided regarding suspects thus far. Police say no road closures are in effect.