

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





One person was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Regent Park on Thursday.

At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, a fire hydrant and a pole in the area of Regent Park Boulevard and Dundas Street East.

Toronto paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

It is not yet clear if the victim who was pronounced dead was a pedestrian or a passenger of the involved vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash has been taken into police custody under suspicion of impaired driving.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.