One person in custody after boy critically injured in Scarborough shooting
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 3:43PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 4:06PM EST
Police block off an intersection in Scarborough after a boy was shot on Monday afternoon. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- One person is in custody after a boy was critically injured in a Scarborough shooting, police say.
The shooting occurred in the Markham Road and Ellesmere Avenue area around 3.10 p.m. on Monday.
Police said multiple shots were heard in the area and when police arrived they located an injured boy. He has been rushed to hospital by emergency run.
Police said one person has been taken into custody but no further details were provided.
More to come.