TORONTO -- One person is in custody after a boy was critically injured in a Scarborough shooting, police say.

The shooting occurred in the Markham Road and Ellesmere Avenue area around 3.10 p.m. on Monday.

Police said multiple shots were heard in the area and when police arrived they located an injured boy. He has been rushed to hospital by emergency run.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Markham Rd & Ellesmere Rd

- injuries are now life threatening as per @TorontoMedics

- 1 person is in custody

- investigation ongoing#GO135493

Police said one person has been taken into custody but no further details were provided.

More to come.