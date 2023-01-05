One person in critical condition after reported explosion near Allen Road
One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a reported explosion at a trailer in North York late Wednesday.
Toronto Fire said they responded to a trailer in the area of Glencairn and Glen Park avenues, just east of Allen Road, at around 11:45 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found one person in a trailer with burns.
The person was transferred to paramedics. Toronto police said they sustained life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Police said there were reports of propane leaking inside the trailer, leading to an explosion.
Firefighters did not encounter any fire when they arrived, Toronto Fire said. They said they could not immediately confirm the explosion.
Toronto Fire investigators are looking into the incident and a fire watch has been set up.
Images from the scene Thursday morning showed a number of propane tanks on the grass outside the trailer, along with scattered items from the home.
No other injuries have been reported.
The incident comes just days after Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg pleaded with the public to double down on fire safety in the wake of a fire in Hamilton that claimed the lives of two adults and two kids.
Pegg said 2022 was the deadliest year for house fires in Ontario in more than 20 years, with 133 fire-related deaths.
