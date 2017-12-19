

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another person suffered minor injuries after an SUV collided with another vehicle and caught fire on Highway 409 during the evening rush hour on Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the eastbound lanes of Highway 409, between Martin Grove Road and Kipling Avenue, at 4:38 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

Toronto firefighters said they arrived to find an SUV had collided with a car. The fire in the SUV was quickly extinguished.

One person was pronounced dead inside the SUV and another person in the other vehicle was found with minor injuries to their head.

Police say the eastbound lanes of Highway 409 are closed as a result.