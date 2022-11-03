One person dead after overnight fire at seniors residence in Brampton

One person has died following an overnight fire at a seniors residence in Brampton, police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on McHardy Place near Main and Queen streets at around 2:30 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said they helped evacuate the building and that a male patient was then transported to hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead later Thursday morning.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said fire crews were helping to assist displaced residents at the scene.

The fire department said that the blaze has been brought under control and searches of the building have been completed.

It’s not yet clear what started the fire.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified of the fire, Boyes said.