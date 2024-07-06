TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person critically injured in Scarborough shooting

    Police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
    Toronto police say one person has been critically injured in a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough.

    Police received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road at 10:18 p.m.

    Police say officers located an individual at a Shell gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. No descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect have been released.

