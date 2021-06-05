TORONTO --
One Ontario region is beating the battle against COVID-19, becoming the the only health unit in the province without a single active case.
Timiskaming Health Unit, located about 310 kilometres north of Sudbury, is the only health unit of Ontario’s 34 without a current case.
A few other regions – like Algoma, Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District – are getting close but still have a few active cases remaining.
It will come to no one's surprise the regions with the most active cases are located within the Greater Toronto Area.
According to data provided by the provincial government, Toronto has the most active cases, with 2,514 as of Saturday.
Peel Region has 1,903 active cases, while Ottawa has 583.
Despite Timiskaming Health Unit having zero active cases, they are still under lockdown like the rest of the province.
The province's reopening plan does not allow for a regional approach to reopening, so these regions with hardly any active cases will have the same restrictions as places like Toronto.
Ontario’s previous colour-coded reopening system allowed for a regional approach that relaxed restrictions in areas where the COVID-19 situation was not as serious.
Ontario is expected to enter Step 1 of the reopening plan around June 14 but a date has not been released.
Here's the full list of active cases by Region as of June 5:
Algoma 4
Brant County 108
Chatham-Kent 17
Durham Region 369
Eastern Ontario 34
Grey Bruce 18
Haldimand-Norfolk 44
Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge 78
Halton Region 316
Hamilton 461
Hastings and Prince Edward Counties 9
Huron Perth District 40
Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington 17
Lambton 42
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District 6
Middlesex-London 180
Niagara Region 265
North Bay Parry Sound District 15
Northwestern 7
Ottawa 583
Peel Region 1,903
Peterborough 37
Porcupine 346
Region of Waterloo 310
Renfrew County and District 16
Simcoe Muskoka District 248
Southwestern 41
Sudbury & District 21
Thunder Bay District 85
Timiskaming 0
Toronto 2,514
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph 162
Windsor-Essex County 154
York Region 487