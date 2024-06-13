One of 15-year-old boys charged in stabbing on TTC bus had concealed knife: police

A 15-year-old boy involved in a stabbing on a TTC bus in Etobicoke on Wednesday was allegedly carrying a knife, Toronto police say.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a call for a person with a knife on a bus near Berry and Park Lawn roads, north of the Queensway.

Police said a teenage boy boarded a bus and walked to the back, where another teenager was seated.

At some point, the two got into a verbal and physical confrontation, police said.

One of the teenagers allegedly pulled out a concealed knife during the fight, and they both got stabbed.

Officers arrived to locate one of the teenagers with a stab wound while the other tried to flee the scene but was shortly found.

Police said the two boys were arrested and then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the bus operator sustained minor injuries during the incident.

On Thursday, police announced that both 15-year-olds have been charged with assault with a weapon.

One of them is facing additional charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon committing an offence and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.