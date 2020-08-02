TORONTO -- A 29-year-old man has died and another man has been injured after a shooting in an industrial area in Vaughan, Ont. Sunday morning.

According to York Regional Police, a man made his way to a Toronto hospital shortly before 7:30 a.m. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police said they later learned that a shooting had occurred at a building on Freshway Drive, a road underneath Highway 407, near Keele Street.

Officers found a deceased man when they arrived at the scene.The victim has been identified as Oshaine Channer of Peel Region.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION AFTER SHOOTING IN VAUGHAN- Aprox 7:30 a.m., YRP was advised a male victim was in hospital with gunshot injuries. The shooting occurred at a building on Freshway Dr Vaughan, where officers located a second adult male victim deceased at the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 2, 2020

York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle said that investigators are looking into whether or not a party or a gathering was held in the area.

“This is just fairly new information that I got from the investigators, so they’re working through the stages of this right now trying to canvass for video, trying to gain any new information that they can,” she said, adding that police still do not know what time the shooting took place.

“We didn’t get any calls for sounds of gunshots to that location or anything to that affect.”

No suspect information has been released by investigators.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have been at the gathering or in the area at the time to reach out to investigators or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.