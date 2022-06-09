One man dead after three-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.

It happened at Main Street North and Vodden Street East around 8:20 a.m.

Peel Regional Police said three vehicles were involved. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died a short time later, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

The intersection has been shut down and the Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.