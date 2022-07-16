One man dead after shooting that locked down Union Station

A male victim has been pronounced dead following a shooting that locked down Toronto’s Union Station for much of the evening.

Toronto police said they responded to multiple calls about the sound of gunshots outside Scotiabank Arena and the nearby entrance to Union Station shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a male victim lying on the ground and he has since been pronounced dead, Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at the scene.

Paramedics responded to the shooting, but said that they did not transport anyone.

Witnesses told police they saw one suspect fleeing south toward Lake Shore Boulevard and another fleeing into Union Station.

“Because of that we locked down Union Station, all train service for TTC and Metrolinx as well was closed down,” Krawczyk said.

Police scoured the area for the suspects, but were not able to locate them.

“We have since cleared Union Station and full service has resumed, train service for TTC and for Metrolinx,” Krawczyk said. “So I want people to know that they can get home safely.”

Police described the shooting as targeted and said they continue to search for the two outstanding suspects. No arrests have been made so far.

A large number of officers and police vehicles could be seen outside of Scotiabank Arena Saturday evening.

Police have not provided any suspect information so far.

‘VERY CONCERNING’

The shooting occurred as throngs of people filled the city’s downtown core for a number of weekend events, including a Blue Jays game and the Honda Indy Toronto.

“I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to happen in such a public spot at 7:30 in the evening shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out,” Krawczyk said. “I want you to know that from the preliminary investigation – and again it’s very early on – it appears it is a targeted shooting so I don’t believe there is a further public risk at this time.”

The shooting disrupted transit at one of the busiest travel hubs in the country.

Subway service was suspended between Osgoode and Bloor-Yonge Stations on Line 1 and services on Go Transit and the Union-Pearson Express (UP Express) were also affected.

“GO trains are not entering or leaving Union Station currently and are otherwise holding until police determine everyone is safe,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Fannie Sunshine told CP24.com Saturday evening. “Our staff are all safe and in a secure location.”

She said safety is the transit agency’s first priority and added that they will keep customers updated on developments.

Sunshine said GO and Up Express service resumed at the station at around 9:30 p.m.

SHOOTING COMES AS TORONTO MARKS 10 YEARS SINCE DANZIG

The city’s latest shooting comes as Toronto marks the 10-year anniversary of the Danzig Street shooting, which saw two people fatally gunned down and dozens of others injured after shooting erupted between rival gangs at a block party on July 16, 2012.

Shayanne Charles, 14, and Joshua Yasay, 17, died in the incident, one of Toronto’s worst ever mass shootings.

The deadly shooting also became a symbol of the city’s ongoing struggle to curb gun violence.

Earlier in the day, the city said that the Toronto sign would be dimmed Saturday night “to commemorate the 2012 Danzig Tragedy, the lives lost and for those who continue to be affected by gun violence in Toronto.”