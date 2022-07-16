One man dead after shooting that locked down Union Station
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union Station
A male victim has been pronounced dead following a shooting that locked down Toronto’s Union Station for much of the evening.
Toronto police said they responded to multiple calls about the sound of gunshots outside Scotiabank Arena and the nearby entrance to Union Station shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a male victim lying on the ground and he has since been pronounced dead, Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters at the scene.
Paramedics responded to the shooting, but said that they did not transport anyone.
Witnesses told police they saw one suspect fleeing south toward Lake Shore Boulevard and another fleeing into Union Station.
“Because of that we locked down Union Station, all train service for TTC and Metrolinx as well was closed down,” Krawczyk said.
Police scoured the area for the suspects, but were not able to locate them.
“We have since cleared Union Station and full service has resumed, train service for TTC and for Metrolinx,” Krawczyk said. “So I want people to know that they can get home safely.”
Police described the shooting as targeted and said they continue to search for the two outstanding suspects. No arrests have been made so far.
A large number of officers and police vehicles could be seen outside of Scotiabank Arena Saturday evening.
Police have not provided any suspect information so far.
‘VERY CONCERNING’
The shooting occurred as throngs of people filled the city’s downtown core for a number of weekend events, including a Blue Jays game and the Honda Indy Toronto.
“I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to happen in such a public spot at 7:30 in the evening shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out,” Krawczyk said. “I want you to know that from the preliminary investigation – and again it’s very early on – it appears it is a targeted shooting so I don’t believe there is a further public risk at this time.”
The shooting disrupted transit at one of the busiest travel hubs in the country.
Subway service was suspended between Osgoode and Bloor-Yonge Stations on Line 1 and services on Go Transit and the Union-Pearson Express (UP Express) were also affected.
“GO trains are not entering or leaving Union Station currently and are otherwise holding until police determine everyone is safe,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Fannie Sunshine told CP24.com Saturday evening. “Our staff are all safe and in a secure location.”
She said safety is the transit agency’s first priority and added that they will keep customers updated on developments.
Sunshine said GO and Up Express service resumed at the station at around 9:30 p.m.
SHOOTING COMES AS TORONTO MARKS 10 YEARS SINCE DANZIG
The city’s latest shooting comes as Toronto marks the 10-year anniversary of the Danzig Street shooting, which saw two people fatally gunned down and dozens of others injured after shooting erupted between rival gangs at a block party on July 16, 2012.
Shayanne Charles, 14, and Joshua Yasay, 17, died in the incident, one of Toronto’s worst ever mass shootings.
The deadly shooting also became a symbol of the city’s ongoing struggle to curb gun violence.
Earlier in the day, the city said that the Toronto sign would be dimmed Saturday night “to commemorate the 2012 Danzig Tragedy, the lives lost and for those who continue to be affected by gun violence in Toronto.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Camilla at 75: Duchess of Cornwall marks milestone birthday
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will celebrate her 75th birthday Sunday, marking the occasion with a small family dinner at Prince Charles' Highgrove estate in southwest England.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
-
'Halt all development': Calls to make land near Trudeau airport a national urban park
A Montreal borough is demanding the federal government step in to help protect one of the city's major green spaces -- and it wants other boroughs to follow suit.
London
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Successful Wortley Pride event despite one small hiccup
Despite an interruption the police had to get involved in, organizers of the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival say the event was a success.
-
WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
Kitchener
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday
A woman in the Royal City has taken 100 walks before her 100th birthday for a good cause.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
Ottawa
-
'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
-
HOPE Volleyball Summerfest returns to the sand at Mooney's Bay
The largest beach volleyball tournament in Canada returned to Ottawa on Saturday after a break during the pandemic.
-
Famous foods to try out on a road trip in the Ottawa Valley
CTV News Ottawa checks out three famous foods to try while travelling through the Ottawa Valley this summer.
Windsor
-
Inflation pressures force Windsor couple to step away from restaurant they bought just 8 months ago
A Windsor, Ont. couple says their dream of owning a business together has been shattered after less than a year due to inflation pressures.
-
Three people displaced after Tecumseh house fire
Three people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Tecumseh.
-
Sun comes out for return of popular Belle River festival
Sunsplash is on now at Lakeview Park after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
Barrie
-
Ryan's Hope continuing to help support Barrie's most vulnerable
Christine Nayler is continuing to work to help some of the most vulnerable citizens in Barrie.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
OPP and West Grey police are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Man and dog on cross-country tour make pit stop in Barrie
A man and his dog on a cross-country charity mission made a pit stop in Barrie Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
New Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit waste
Calgary Stampede looks at ways to go greener.
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacuees
The Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote Manitoba First Nation.
Vancouver
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top cop
The killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder-for-hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
'We are broken in pieces': Family of man killed in Vancouver roof collapse wants answers
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first responders
A boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Riverboat back in action
The Edmonton Riverboat returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.
-
Century Old McCauley church rededicated Sunday
The Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples is being re-dedicated Sunday morning, after undergoing extensive repairs.
-
1 killed in boat capsizing on Wabamun Lake: RCMP
A man died after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake Saturday afternoon, Mounties say.