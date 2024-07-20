TORONTO
Toronto

One dead following North York house fire: TPS

Crews on scene of a house fire in North York that happened Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Crews on scene of a house fire in North York that happened Saturday, July 20, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.

According to Toronto police, the fire happened in the Finch Avenue W and Grantbrook Street area just after 6:30 a.m.

Acting Platoon Chief Godfry Greaves confirmed that the victim is a 65-year-old woman. She was the only person pulled from the house, and there are no other victims.

