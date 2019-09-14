

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and five people are in hospital after a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called outside an apartment building on Darcel Avenue, in the area Morning Star and Goreway drives, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Peel paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said a teenage boy and young girl were also taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Another man was rushed to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Paramedics said another teenage boy made its way to Etobicoke General Hospital. He was later taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters that it is a very large scene and a very dynamic situation.

Yashnyk said officers are clearing the building to make sure there are no further victims.

"It's very early in the investigation," said Yashnyk when asked if the shooting was targeted.

Police say there are multiple suspects but no descriptions have been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.