

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in Caledon.

The crash happened at Highway 10 near King Street at around 9 a.m.

Peel Paramedics Services said a male died at the scene.

The second victim, a man in his 50s, was transported to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. There was no information on the identities of either victim.

Images provided by paramedics from the scene show a severely damaged white cube van and debris scattered all on the roadway.

A black car appears to be in several pieces.

The Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involved at least three vehicles, but it's not clear how it occurred.

Investigators believe a fourth vehicle may have been involved in the crash, but failed to remain at the scene. They’re asking people to be on the lookout for a vehicle that may have some damage.

“At this point we’re also looking for a black older-model vehicle that was possibly involved in this collision. The vehicle might have some damage to the rear driver’s side,” Const. Iryna Nebogatova said.

“We believe the vehicle was involved, how it was involved we’re not sure yet, we’re trying to determine.”

Highway 10 has been closed in both directions between King Street and Old School Road while first responders tend to the scene. Police expect the area to be closed for “several hours.”

“We urge residents and motorists to stay away from this area,” Nebogatova said. “Our technical investigations unit will be on scene for several hours trying to determine what happened”