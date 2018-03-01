

One person is dead after a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Highway 407 collided with a concrete barrier and burst into flames, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision happened around noon in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Brock Road and York-Durham Road.

The driver is believed to have been heading west in the eastbound lanes.

Schmidt said police received reports about the wrong-way driver just prior to the collision.

“That vehicle has come into contact with and collided with a concrete barrier and as a result that vehicle also burst into flames,” he said during a Periscope.

“We have one person confirmed deceased at the scene right now.”

The fire was extinguished once emergency crews arrived.

Schmidt said the eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at York-Durham Road to allow for an investigation.

He says the westbound lanes remain open.

More to come…

