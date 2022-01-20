Advertisement
One dead after shooting in East York
Published Thursday, January 20, 2022 6:20AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 20, 2022 7:48AM EST
Toronto police are investigating a deadly shooting in East York early Thursday morning.
It happened at an apartment building on Gamble Avenue, near Cosburn and Pape avenues.
Police says officers were called to the area for reports that someone had been shot and paramedics confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The age and gender of the victim has not been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.