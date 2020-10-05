Advertisement
One dead after fire at Scarborough apartment building
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
TORONTO -- One person is dead after a fire broke out inside a Scarborough apartment Monday morning, according to Toronto Fire Services.
It happened in the area of Finch and Warden avenues at approximately 8:10 a.m. The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived on scene.
Toronto Fire Services said they discovered a deceased person upon entry into the apartment. They believe their death was likely caused by the fire.
At this point, officials say it’s unclear what caused the fire, adding that Ontario’s Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigator has been dispatched to the scene.
In a tweet published Monday morning, Toronto police said the circumstances surrounding the death are being treated as "suspicious."
No other information regarding the victim has been released by officials.
This is a developing story. More to come.