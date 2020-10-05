TORONTO -- One person is dead after a fire broke out inside a Scarborough apartment Monday morning, according to Toronto Fire Services.

It happened in the area of Finch and Warden avenues at approximately 8:10 a.m. The fire was extinguished shortly after crews arrived on scene.

Toronto Fire Services said they discovered a deceased person upon entry into the apartment. They believe their death was likely caused by the fire.

At this point, officials say it’s unclear what caused the fire, adding that Ontario’s Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigator has been dispatched to the scene.

In a tweet published Monday morning, Toronto police said the circumstances surrounding the death are being treated as "suspicious."

No other information regarding the victim has been released by officials.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Warden Av + Finch Av E

* 8:09 am *

- Body has been located in an apartment

- Person is deceased

- Unknown how they died

- Circumstances surrounding their death is suspicious

- We are investigating#GO1889089

^dh pic.twitter.com/hhFMNPnUF7 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 5, 2020

This is a developing story. More to come.