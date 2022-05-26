OLG reveals winner of $60 million jackpot

One lucky Ontario resident will receive a massive cheque for $60 million Thursday afternoon.

OLG will introduce the province’s newest multimillionaire during a presentation at Woodbine Racetrack.

The winning ticket is from the April 19 Lotto Max draw.

Little is known about the winner aside from the fact that they live in Hamilton.

