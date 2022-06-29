OLG reveals where winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot was bought in Ontario

OLG reveals where winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot was bought in Ontario

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme

The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.

Hindu man killed in filmed attack as religious tensions boil in India

Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor's throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton