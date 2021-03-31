Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
'Troubling times' ahead for Ontario if province doesn't change course, expert warns
Ontario parents will receive at least $400 cash in pandemic payout
Ontario unveils new details about who will become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2
Here's what you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the Toronto area
COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools and child-care centres as of March 31