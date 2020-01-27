TORONTO -- The Province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says officials have confirmed a second case of coronavirus in Toronto.

"Since arriving in Toronto with her husband, this individual has been in self-isolation," a statement from the provincial government says.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the second patient is the wife of the first Canadian patient, who federal officials said departed Wuhan, China and boarded China Southern Airlines Flight CZ311, which landed at Pearson from Guangzhou, China on Jan. 22.

Federal officials said Sunday that the first patient, a man in his 50s, showed mild symptoms aboard the flight, and public health workers were seeking to make contact with anyone who sat near him on the plane.

He remains at Sunnybrook Hospital in stable condition.

“The message we want all Ontarians to know is that the system is working — we are containing this virus,” Elliott said.

She told CP24 the wife remains in self-isolation at her home, while “next steps are determined.”

The National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg has not yet offered a double-confirmation for either of the two cases, which is why Ontario officials are referring to them as “presumptive positive” cases for the time being.

“Ontario does have testing facilities which gives us an advance ability to react to this case 36 to 48 hrs ahead of Winnipeg,” Elliott said.

The global spread of the virus has so far claimed 81 lives, all in China.