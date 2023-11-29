TORONTO
Toronto

    • Officer injured during arrest of driver who fled scene of Etobicoke collision that left two injured

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

    An officer has been injured during the arrest of a driver who fled the scene of a collision in Etobicoke that left two people injured.

    It occurred in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

    Toronto police say a black sedan became involved in several collisions.

    Two adult patients were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics say. One has serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

    Police say the driver involved left the scene in an unknown direction.

    Shortly after, officers were called to the area of Highway 27 and Albion Road, less than two kilometres away from the initial scene, following reports that a woman had been pushed out of a vehicle.

    Police said they arrived and apprehended the driver. During the arrest, one officer was injured, and several police vehicles were damaged.

    There is no immediate word on the condition of the woman.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News