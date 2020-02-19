TORONTO -- An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

On Feb. 14, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a concerned citizen called police to report a suspected impaired driver in the area Old Homestead and Kennedy roads in the Town of Georgina, police said.

“Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as 49-year-old Det.-Const. Brent Luckasavitch, of the town of Zephyr. Luckasavitch has been a member of York Regional Police since 1991 and was assigned to #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

He has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

“York Regional Police is committed to transparency and is accountable to our community,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said. “When we charge a member with a criminal offence, that information is released to our community as part of that commitment.”