TORONTO
Toronto

Rexdale school to reopen after shooting that left 1 man dead, 4 others wounded

One man is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school in Rexdale on Sunday night. (Patrick Darrah/ CTV News Toronto) One man is dead and four others were wounded in a shooting outside a high school in Rexdale on Sunday night. (Patrick Darrah/ CTV News Toronto)
Share

North Albion Collegiate Institute will reopen to students and staff on Tuesday morning following a shooting outside the school on Sunday night that left one man dead and four others wounded, the Toronto District School Board confirms.

The TDSB told CP24 that both the school, located near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, and an on-site daycare will reopen after the facilities were shuttered on Monday in the wake of the weekend violence.

Police previously said a group of men were socializing outside the high school after playing soccer on Sunday afternoon when gunfire erupted shortly before 11 p.m.

A 61-year-old man was killed and four other men were shot. The victim has been identified by family as Delroy George Parks. Four other men were taken to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds and one of the surviving victims suffered “serious, life-altering injuries,” police said Monday

All of the victims are between the ages of 40 and 60, according to investigators.

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled up to the school in a newer-model pickup truck and fired dozens of shots at the group of about 15 to 20 men.

Police could not confirm if the men were targeted or the shooting was random.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feature Report

Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News