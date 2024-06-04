Temperatures could feel close to 30 in Toronto this afternoon

Hot weather is expected for the Toronto area on Tuesday with the temperature set to feel like 30 with the humidity.

A high of 27 C and sunny weather are expected in Toronto on Tuesday, which comes just before wet weather forecasts for late Wednesday and Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

“The next couple of days will be very summer like, with the highs reaching into the mid to high 20s,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Tuesday.

“However, wet weather returning late Wednesday and Thursday will mark the advance of cooler air arriving for the end of the work week.”

Temperatures of 25 C are expected on Wednesday, while temperatures of 24 C are expected for Thursday.

Coulter added that Saturday is expected to be cool and unsettled, while Sunday gets a bit brighter and milder with warmer and sunnier skies expected to return early next week.