Off-duty cops confronted Brampton teen over 'counterfeit' Apple watch hours before he died, documents allege

A Brampton teenager was pursued and tackled to the ground by two off-duty Toronto police officers over the alleged sale of a counterfeit watch hours prior to his death last spring, disciplinary documents obtained by CTV News Toronto allege.

The Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation into the death of the 19-year-old man in August after becoming aware of an interaction with the two off-duty cops, which was not initially reported to police.

It remains unclear what actually caused the teen’s death but the officers involved are now facing disciplinary charges for allegedly failing to notify police about their use of force and failing to document their interaction with him.

It should be noted that none of the allegations have been proven at the Toronto police tribunal.

Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail

The disciplinary documents, which were filed with the tribunal last month, outline the charges but also provide a detailed account of the interaction between the officers and the teen in the Bellchase Trail and Highway 50 area.

The documents allege that Consts. Gurmakh Benning and Calvin Au travelled to Brampton on April 26, 2021 to meet with the male regarding an advertisement he had posted on Kijiji for an Apple watch.

Investigators allege that following the transaction, Au realized the watch was counterfeit and a pursuit began, with the officers initially chasing the teen in their vehicle.

When they caught up with him nearby Benning advised the male that the watch was fake and demanded his money back but the teen continued to flee, the documents state.

At that point a foot pursuit began that ultimately culminated with Au allegedly tackling the teen to the ground, according to the documents.

“You were engaged in a struggle with the male on the ground. You continued to try to maintain physical control of the male as the male continued to try to get up off the ground. A second male approached the area and you and PC Benning ran to the car and drove away,” the documents state.

The disciplinary documents reveal that neither officer initially notified Peel Regional Police about their altercation with the teen.

They state that Benning did place a 911 call to report a “Kijiji deal that had gone bad” but did not identify himself as a police officer and eventually informed the operator that the matter had been resolved.

The documents say that investigators with the Peel Regional Police Service, in fact, only became aware of the teen’s interaction with the off-duty cops after seizing his cell phone following his death, reviewing his phone records and making contact with a man who ended up being Benning.

The documents say the constables ”failed to notify Peel Regional Police despite the incident occurring in their jurisdiction” and then failed to notify the Toronto Police Service after becoming aware of an “active criminal investigation.”

“In so doing, you failed to report a matter that it is your duty to report, which is a neglect of your duty,” the documents allege.

Benning and Au are each facing six charges under the Police Services Act, including misconduct, insubordination and neglect of duty.