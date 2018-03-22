

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after an overnight fire at a French restaurant in Baldwin Village.

The fire broke out inside Midi Restaurant on McCaul Street at Baldwin Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Police say that an off-duty officer happened to be walking by at the time when they spotted the flames. The officer then called 911 and alerted the six residents who live in apartments above the restaurant, according to police.

Firefighters subsequently responded and knocked down the blaze, clearing the scene at around 2:20 a.m.

Captain Michael Westwood says that the fire appears to have resulted from a heater placed in the entrance way of the restaurant.

Westwood said there is nothing to suggest that the fire was suspicious.