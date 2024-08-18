Occupants of 5 vehicles rescued from flooded Highway 410 in Mississauga

The occupants of five vehicles who became stranded in high water on the northbound Highway 410 at Highway 401 late Sunday afternoon are now safe after being rescued by emergency responders.

Mississauga Fire, in a post on X, said the individuals were removed from the vehicles by their water rescue team following a heavy rainfall in the area.

Firefighters were also on hand to help with the operation, which unfolded around 4:45 p.m.

Fire crews then began working to clear blocked catch basins in an effort to assist the water to slowly recede. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation has since taken over that that task.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should anticipate road closures, expect delays, and take alternate routes as all lanes of Highway 410 southbound at Courtneypark Drive are closed due to flooding. The ramp to Highway 407 is also closed.

The closure is expected to last all night, until the water is drained and debris are clear, the MTO said.