

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 26-year-old woman faces theft, fraud and other charges after police say several wedding rings were stolen from nursing home residents in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police say they were called to a local nursing home on Oct. 16 to investigate a complaint of a stolen wedding ring.

They allege officers discovered the accused, who was a staff member at the facility, had stolen the ring and sold it to a pawn shop.

Police allege that since August, the woman had sold the shop eight rings, defrauding the business for a total of just over $700.

Officers say three of the rings belonged to residents of the home, and they've been returned to their rightful owners.

The woman was arrested at an appointment with her probation officer on Wednesday, and is now charged with three counts of theft, possession of stolen property, fraud and breach of probation.