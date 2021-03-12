TORONTO -- Ontario’s Fire Marshal has determined there were no working smoke alarms in the house fire that killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy, in Toronto’s east end earlier this year.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and Toronto Fire Services have determined that the January fire at 95 Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road, was caused by an electrical failure in the dining room ceiling.

“The investigation that was jointly conducted by Toronto Police, the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Office of the Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire has concluded that there were no working smoke alarms in that house at the time of this fire and without a doubt that absolutely played a significant role in this tragedy,” Acting Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop told CP24.

The massive three-alarm blaze erupted at the home at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

The entire second floor of the home was engulfed in flames. Two adjacent homes were also impacted by the fire and the occupants were evacuated.

A 30-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, and another resident, Jade Jacobis, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

However, the woman’s seven-year-old son, Kai, along with her mother Jana, both died in the fire.

Matthew Zdybal, 31, who had been visiting the home, and 33-year-old Amanda Freimanis, who lived in the home, also died in the fire.

A number of firefighters sustained minor injuries while responding to the blaze.

A friend of one of the victims said a total of 11 people were displaced as a result of the fire.

Fire officials are reminding residents to ensure working smoke alarms are installed on every storey of a home, to change batteries annually and replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

Jessop is also reminding people to exit their homes immediately once a fire starts instead of trying to gather items or fight the fire yourself.

“Our message continues to be the minute you hear your smoke alarms activate, you gather your loved ones, you follow your home escape plan that hopefully you practiced, you exit the building, and you call 911 from outside. You do not stay in for any reason and try and fight the fire,” he said.

The OFM is also encouraging residents to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and test them this weekend as clocks jump ahead by one hour on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time.