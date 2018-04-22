No winning ticket for Saturday night's $26M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 6:39AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 22, 2018 10:55AM EDT
TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $26 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 25 will be approximately $30 million.