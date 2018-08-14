

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Ontario plans to begin licensing some private retailers to sell marijuana as early as next April but Attorney General Caroline Mulroney says that her government has no plans to permit dispensaries that have been flouting existing laws to participate in the legal market.

Mulroney sat down with CP24 for a one-on-one interview on Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the Progressive Conservative government unveiled its plans for the legalization of marijuana on Oct. 17.

Those plans include online sales through the provincially-run Ontario Cannabis Store as of Oct. 17 and then sales in private retail stores, beginning in April.

Mulroney said that while her government hasn’t “made any determinations” about which private establishments will be permitted to sell marijuana and what licensing criteria will exist, she said that dispensaries that have been operating illegally will be excluded.

“Those places are operating illegally and we were very clear yesterday that they need to stop. The government doesn’t want to be doing businesses with dispensaries that have been operating illegally. We have been very clear,” she said.

The previous Liberal government had planned to sell legal marijuana both online and in government-run brick-and-mortar establishments but those plans have now been altered in favour of a privatized retail model for physical sales.

Mulroney conceded that the plan is a “significant departure” from the approach of the former Liberal government but she said that it better suits the priorities of the PC government. She said that the idea is that “giving people an opportunity to participate in the legal market,” fewer people will choose to participate in the illegal market.

As for which establishments will ultimately be permitted to sell marijuana, Mulroney said that will be the subject of extensive consultation in the coming months.

“We don’t want to make those decisions alone in a vacuum. We want to build on what other provinces who are pursuing this approach are doing,” she said. “Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are all pursuing a private retail model. We want to talk to them and we want to talk to businesses, municipalities and indigenous communities as well.”