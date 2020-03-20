TORONTO -- The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) has said that same-day delivery will no longer be available due to an increasing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OCS said on Thursday that they were experiencing a “marked increase” in sales over the last few days.

According to a spokesperson, nearly 3,000 orders were made on the website this past Saturday and more than 4,000 were made on Sunday.

On Monday, the number of orders surpassed 6,000.

Customers hoping to purchase cannabis on March 20 were met with a shipping update that said, “same-day delivery is currently unavailable due to high demand.”

“We’re currently experiencing a higher-than-normal volume of orders and our team is working as quickly as possible to fulfill them.”

The website also notes that Canada Post will no longer be delivering packages that require signatures or proof-of-age to customer’s doors.

Instead the packages will be left at a nearby post office for customers to pick up.

Spokesperson Daffyd Roderick said that he believes the cannabis store has “sufficient inventory” to meet the new demand.

“We are in frequent communication with our licensed producer partners to understand their operational plans and capabilities and plan accordingly.”