

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on the roof of an Etobicoke elementary school early this morning.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman told CP24 that a fire was first reported at John English Junior Middle School shortly after 5 a.m. by a neighbour who spotted an orange flow coming from the roof.

Flames were not visible when firefighters arrived on scene but Eckerman said crews eventually spotted flames around the roof line of the building.

No interior alarms were sounding and Eckerman said the fire was contained to the building’s exterior.

After cutting away some roofing material, Eckerman said crews managed to knock down the fire at around 5:30 a.m.

Crews are waiting for officials with the Toronto District School Board to arrive on scene and it is not clear if school operations will be impacted today as a result of the fire.