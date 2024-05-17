TORONTO
Toronto

    • No injuries after metal debris flies through windshield of pickup truck on Hwy. 403: OPP

    A piece of metal debris came flying through the windshield of a pickup truck on Highway 403 on Friday morning. (OPP/ X) A piece of metal debris came flying through the windshield of a pickup truck on Highway 403 on Friday morning. (OPP/ X)
    No injuries were reported after a metal debris on Highway 403 came flying through the windshield of a pickup truck, narrowly missing the two occupants of the vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.

    In a social media post, OPP said the incident occurred on the busy highway near King Road at around 7:30 a.m.

    Police said the debris was kicked up by another vehicle and came crashing through the windshield of a pickup truck.

    The occupants of the truck were not struck by the flying object, which landed on the floor of the vehicle in the back seat.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

