No injuries after metal debris flies through windshield of pickup truck on Hwy. 403: OPP

No injuries were reported after a metal debris on Highway 403 came flying through the windshield of a pickup truck, narrowly missing the two occupants of the vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a social media post, OPP said the incident occurred on the busy highway near King Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the debris was kicked up by another vehicle and came crashing through the windshield of a pickup truck.

The occupants of the truck were not struck by the flying object, which landed on the floor of the vehicle in the back seat.