Part of terminal one at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport has been evacuated after a fire sent smoke billowing through the area.

Peel Regional Police said the fire started in a kitchen and was quickly extinguished.

Toronto Pearson said passengers have been safely evacuated from the affected area.

International and transborder screening processes have been stopped.

Emergency services are on scene investigating.

Videos from travellers show heavy smoke spreading through the terminal.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Passengers heading to the airport are being advised to check their flight status as their terminal may have changed.

“A significant amount of water and smoke exist,” police said. “We are encouraging all passengers to check their flight status before attending the terminal.”

More to come…